‘Good news day’ for Longford wind farm opponents as An Bord Pleanála withdraws appeal

An Bord Pleanála has withdrawn their appeal against a High Court Judge’s decision to quash a planning permission granted to a subsidiary of Bord na Móna to build a substantial wind farm in county Longford.

Environmentalist Peter Sweetman has described the news as ‘a good day’.

Also hailing it ‘a good news day’, the ‘No to Derryadd Windfarm Group’ explained that ‘as of now we have no further information but we will issue a statement in the coming days’.

Last October, Mr Justice Richard Humphreys granted An Bord Pleanála permission to appeal his original decision to the Court of Appeal.

Previously, the judge upheld a challenge brought by Peter Sweetman against the proposal to build a 24-turbine wind farm with a tip height of 185m - Derryadd Wind Farm - at Mountdillon Peat Production Bog, near Lanesboro, in Co Longford.

The judge quashed the permission on grounds including that the application to build the windfarm did not contain the level of detail required to allow the planning authority grant permission.

Mr Sweetman's action was against An Bord Pleanala, Ireland and the Attorney General. The developer of the proposed wind farm, Bord na Móna Powergen Limited, was a notice party to the proceedings.

Arising out of the judgement the board and the developer sought permission from the judge to appeal the decision to the Court of Appeal.

The judge said he was prepared to allow an appeal of his decision on the basis that "the practical operation of the planning system would be enhanced by the clarification of certain questions, albeit not those formulated by the board."

However, this morning it has emerged that An Bord Pleanála has withdrawn their appeal.