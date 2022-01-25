Search

25 Jan 2022

Head of the Shannon returns next month

Head of the Shannon returns next month

A fantastic view of rowers on the River Shannon

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

25 Jan 2022 7:33 PM

Carrick-on-Shannon is preparing to host the Head of the Shannon rowing event on Friday, February 19.

The event will take place downstream of Carrick-on-Shannon bridge for a distance of 3.5km. The rowing starts at navigation maker known locally as White Woman/White Lady 3.5KM downstream of Carrick-on-Shannon and will proceed back to the Marina downstream of Bridge.


The rowing events will take place at 11am and at 2pm.
All owners of vessels are asked to proceed with caution in the area on February 19.

Masters of vessels are requested to proceed with additional caution in the area on this date.

News

