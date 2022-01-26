Search

26 Jan 2022

HSE approves funding to support residential care centre in North Leitrim 

Cllr Felim Gurn

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

26 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

Cllr Felim Gurn has said he is delighted with the confirmation by the HSE that funding to support a residential care centre in the Manorhamilton area has been approved. 

"This will ensure that the initiative by Leitrim County Council to establish a Community Group Home can now proceed secure in the knowledge that approximately €392,000 will be made available for staffing costs on an annual basis.  The proposed new unit will provide a seven-day residential service in the local community for up to five people and support their future living arrangements.  It will offer accommodation to the individuals who currently attend the National Learning Network centre in the Bee Park Resource Centre," noted Cllr Gurn.

"This has been an issue I have stridently campaigned for over the past few years.  News of the announcement will be warmly welcomed by the families concerned and I would like to pay tribute to them and all those in both the voluntary and state sectors whose efforts have seen this day come about. 

"I would also like to thank all my fellow councillors from the Manorhamilton Municipal Area for their support especially Cllr Frank Dolan and to Marian Harkin TD for raising the issue at government level."

