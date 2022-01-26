Congratulations to Maura Stenson who celebrated her 100th birthday

Heartiest congratulations to Maura Stenson, Dublin Road, who celebrated her 100th birthday on January 10 last.
Maura was born in Rosharry, Mohill on the 10th of January, 1922. She was the first child of Michael Ward and his wife Mary Kate (Travers).
She spent her young adult years working in Belfast and London and then her full adult life in Carrick-on-Shannon since 1952 with her late husband Jimmy.
The photo shows Maura with her daughter Helen on Maura's right. Standing behind Helen is Maura's son-in-law Gerry, her daughter Patricia, her daughter Kate, her son Gerard and her daughter-in-law Jo.
We hope Maura had a lovely day and send our best wishes to her on this special occasion.
