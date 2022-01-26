Drop in hospital figures as 10414 Covid cases reported

Coronavirus Covid-19
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,605 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Tuesday 25 January, 4,809 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
There has been a total of 6,136 deaths related to COVID-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 49 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).
As of 8am today, 739 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 74 are in ICU.
