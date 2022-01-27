Did your town or village just get bigger? Leitrim land rezoned for development

The Draft County Development Plan heads to Public Consultation in mid February and will be open for submissions and queries for ten weeks.

Some positive changes that local representatives fought for include re-zoning of lands for future development.



Glenfarne and Tullaghan had their development zones extended and the Council committed to advancing the development of serviced sites in these areas.

In Glenfarne the village development area will be extended to include the lands directly across from St. Michael’s Church for general development purposes.

The Council will also extend the development area to include the unfinished housing estate at Brockagh Lower for general development purposes.

The Council also agreed to focus on working with stakeholders to develop a remote working hub in Glenfarne.

Cllr Sean McDermott called it a “game changer for Glenfarne.”



In Tullaghan agricultural land north east of the national school will be re-zoned for mixed use with a potential yield of 12 units.

Another site close to the N15 in Tullaghan is to be re-zoned from agricultural to employment and enterprise use.

Cllr Justin Warnock was very happy with his amendments and “optimistic for the future of the village.”

Carrigallen was also boosted with an extension of the development plan to include lands to the north west of the village for enterprise and employment, as well social and community use, following a request from Cllr Paddy O'Rourke.



Manorhamilton’s core retail area it to be extended to New Line following a submission by Cllr Felim Gurn who said there are 5-6 businesses there.

The new retail area will go from the northern side of the New Line (N16) past the junction with Sráid Sheáin Mhic Dhiarmada.

The local authority also said they will pursue active land management measures in the delivery of serviced sites, where there is a demand and funding available following a number of submissions on the issue.



Those seeking planning permission for a one-off rural house now only need to prove they have been living in the area for 18 months instead of the previous 5 year rule, which was requested by Cllr Enda Stenson.

Following submissions from Cllr Padraig Fallon and Cllr Mary Bohan, the Council will support and facilitate the development of a greenway linking Spencer Harbour to Drumkeerin, they will also investigate a walkway to Corry Strand and will facilitate the enhancement and upgrade of Corry Strand.