Leitrim deaths - Thursday, January 27, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



Shane McWeeney, Carrick Rd, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, 26th January 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Shane will be forever loved and sadly missed by his loving wife, Elsie. A devoted and wonderful father of Donal, Gareth, Stephen, Brendan and Kieran and adored and cherished grandfather of Jamie, Andrew, Holly, Conor, Josh, Daniel, Sadhbh, Lily, Noah and Alex. Sadly missed by his daughters-in-law, Linda, Denise, Aoife, and Ruth, his sister, Eva, brothers, Mike, Bill and Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Beyond kind, always friendly and totally irreplaceable. One of life's true gentlemen. Reposing at home on Friday evening, 28th January, from 3pm to 8pm. Those attending are asked to wear face coverings and refrain from shaking hands. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, 29th, at 11.00am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, followed by burial in Drumshanbo Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice.

Terry O'Donovan (née O'Rourke), Castleknock, Dublin / Ballyfarnon, Roscommon



O’Donovan (nee O’Rourke) (Castleknock and formerly of Ballyfarnon, Co. Roscommon) January 25th 2022. (Peacefully), in the care of the staff at Mount Hybla Nursing Home, Castleknock, surrounded by her loving family. Christina (Terry), beloved wife of the late Seán and much loved mother of Orla, Alva, Seán and Clodagh. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, daughter-in-law Antoinette, sons-in-law Shay, John and Óran, grandchildren Róisín, Eoin, Aoibheann, Joseph, Bria, Seán Óg, Ronan, Donal, Orla and Niall, great-grandchildren Rose, Alfie and Tadhg, brother Noel, sister Rosaleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Thursday evening (27th January) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (28th January) to The Church of Our Lady Mother of the Church, Castleknock arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton. Terry’s Funeral Mass may be viewed online by following the link below; https://www.castleknockparish.ie/webcam/ Please continue to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer at all times. Those who are unable to attend the funeral may leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com .

Marion Sweeney (née Heeran) 'Thorndale', Aghadark, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Predeceased by her husband Brian and her brothers Padraig & Tommy. She will be sadly missed by her sons Vincent, Noel, Brendan, and Dermot, daughter Anne, daughters-in-law Nonie, Brenda and Marie, son-in-law Joe, grandchildren Laura, Marc, Aoife, Louise, Emma, Liam, Bernard, Caroline, Brian & Grace, great-grandchildren Claudia & Christian, brothers-in-law, sisters in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends. House Strictly Private At All Times Please Removal from her residence on Thursday evening 27th January arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday 28th January at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore. Marion’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore, Please continue to comply with Covid-19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings.

Patrick Dalton Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Longford

Patrick, Chicago, U.S.A and formerly of Castlebrock, Ballinalee, Co.Longford. 3rd January 2022. Predeceased by his father Jimmy and by his brother Seamus. Patrick will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, mother Kay (nee Connell), sisters Caroline and Geraldine, brother Kevin, girlfriend Annette, brothers-in-law Thomas and Stephen, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 12 noon in St James’ Church, Clonbroney, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those of you who would have liked to attend but are unable to, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section below. The family very much appreciate your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – go to www.kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com The funeral mass will be streamed live on the Parish of Clonbroney Facebook page - click here - The streaming is not provided or managed by The Funeral Home.

Rosaleen Maguire (née Curran), Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Leitrim / Carraroe, Sligo

Formerly Carnamadda, Carraroe, Co Sligo. Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents John and Josephine, Brother; Micheal, Sister; Mary. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, Son Paul, Sisters; Geraldine and Josephine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in -law, nephews, nieces, grandson; Senén, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Removal from her home Thursday morning at 11.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Dromahair, for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Cremation to follow in Lakelands Cremetorium, Cavan, at approximately 3pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/ . Cremation can be viewed on http://www.lakelandscrematorium.ie/ password is Lakelandsfuneral2021 (Capital L on Lakelands).

Denis Scanlon, 13 Mount Eagle Forte, Cootehall, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon / Gurteen, Sligo

January 24th 2022; Peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents John and Patsy and his brothers Peter, Brendan and Kieran (January 3rd 2022). Denis will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his devoted wife Jan, stepson Max, step-daughter Deborah, Harry, grandchildren Leo, Ben, Miley, Freddie and Archie, brothers Padraic and Noel, sister Bridie, aunt Minnie and uncle Brendan, sister-in-law Kerrie, brother-in-law Paddy, Padraic’s partner Martina, father-in-law James, son-in-law Sam, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Denis will repose at O’Dowd’s Funeral Home, Gurteen, on Friday (January 28th) from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday to St. Patrick’s Church, Gurteen, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed via webcam at www.churchtv.ie/gurteen. Please adhere to all HSE guidelines at Denis’ Funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland C/O Mahon & O’Dowd Funeral Directors, Gurteen, or by following this link www.mdi.ie/donate

Ann Cheevers (née Keogh), Circular Road Kells, Kells, Meath / Drumlish, Longford

Formerly Ohill, Drumlish, Co. Longford. Peacefully at Our Lady’s Hospital Navan in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Andrew. Ann will be very sadly missed by her daughters Mary Ann, Geraldine, Kathleen and Margaret Rose, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerard, Pat and Andrew, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St Colmcille’s Church, Kells for Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.kellsparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ . Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery, Kells.

Jamsie Leo Murray, Drummersee, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Son of the late Patrick and Margaret (nee Dolan) and brother of the late Mary Finigan. Peacefully, at home, in his 102nd year, surrounded by his loving family his wife of 57 years, Molly, sons Patrick (Michelle) Dunshaughlin, Sean (Anne) Swanlinbar, daughters Margaret (Peter) Armagh, Teresa (Michael) Killesher, Christina (Malachy) Monaghan, Philomena (Tom) Cavan, Caroline (Martin) Derry, grandchildren Gillian, Emma, Patrice, Cillian, Brídín, Jonathan, Seán, Aishling, Siobhán, Maeve, Loinnir, Fionnán, Cathán brother-in-law Ed Finigan, nephews Jim and Tom, niece Maura, relatives and friends. His remains will arrive to Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday. Burial afterwards in Kinawley Cemetery. Link to funeral Mass will be available here https://vimeo.com/669418897

May they all Rest in Peace