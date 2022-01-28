Search

28 Jan 2022

80 jobs lost as B Braun announce manufacturing closure in Collooney

B Braun anufacturing site in Collooney, Co Sligo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Jan 2022 11:33 AM

80 jobs are to be lost at the B Braun factory in Collooney, Co Sligo after the owners said they are closing the manufacturing facility.

“Today is a black day for 80 staff at B Braun in Collooney with the shock announcement that 80 jobs are to go and that the B Braun manufacturing facility will be closed.  It is devasting for the workers and their families and it casts a shadow over the entire community in Collooney" stated Deputy Marian Hardkin.

She continued: “If there is one ray of light in this shock announcement, it is that there will be no redundancies likely this year giving some window of opportunity to engage with the IDA and all relevant state agencies to try and find alternative employment for those workers.  As B Braun has confirmed that it will retain its R&D development capability within Sligo for the global wound care business, this will hopefully, also provide some further employment possibilities”.

Concluding, Deputy Harkin said: “In this context I will be contacting the Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, asking that he and his Department leave no stone unturned in their efforts to retain these jobs at all possible, and if not, to work with the IDA and all local agencies to secure alternative employment.  It will also be vital that every effort is made to support and grow the R&D development capability within B Braun in Collooney”.

News

