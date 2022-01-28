New dates announced for Ballinamore Festival

New dates for Ballinamore Festival
We know Ballinamore Family Festival is back this year - but they have also announced new dates!
Yesterday, the committee announced the return of the popular festival but last night they changed their dates.
Ballinamore's Family Festival 2022 will now be held from Agusut 7 - 14.
The change in dates coincide with a new date for Ballinamore Agricultural Show.
The committee stated, "The Agricultural Show is a massive part of the festival so we have made the decision to move the dates to the same week as the Ballinamore Agricultural Show."
So mark it town Ballinamore Festival returns August 7-14.
