Latest figures for positive PCR and antigen tests revealed

Over 4,000 positive antigen tests
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5,109 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
In addition, on Thursday 27 January, 4,482 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal.
As of 8am today, 707 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 69 are in ICU.
