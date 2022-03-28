Deaths in Leitrim, Monday, March 28, 2022

Paul O'Sullivan 58 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Donegal

The death has occurred of Paul O'Sullivan, 58 Erne Street, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal. Peacefully, at Letterkenny University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Reposing at John McGee & Sons Funeral Home, Belleek Road, Ballyshanonn, Co. Donegal F94ED21 Sunday the 27th from 3pm to 7pm. Removal on Monday morning from John McGee & Sons Funeral Home going to St. Patrick's Church Ballyshannon for 11am Funeral mass. Funeral home private on the morning of the funeral, please.

Paul's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Thomas McGarty, Deerpark, Boyle, Roscommon / Castlebaldwin, Sligo

Thomas McGarty, Deerpark, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Castlebaldwin, Co. Sligo. Retired member of an Garda Síochana. Peacefully, in Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. 25th of March 2022. Predeceased by his brother John and his sister Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Dympna, his daughters Catriona and Therese, his son Tomás, son in law Cathal, brother in law Gabriel, sister in law Ettie, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, Karen and Liam, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home Monday from 5pm – 9pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12pm in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Burial follows in Ballyrush Cemetery. House private morning of the funeral, please. Messages of condolence can be left in the condolence section below. Thomas's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on the Boyle Parish website https://www.boyleparish.ie/web-cam/

Christine Anne WOODHAMS (née Weller), Cluain Tobhair, Cootehall, Roscommon / Boyle, Roscommon

Christine Anne Woodhams (née Weller) Cluain Tobhair, Cootehall, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Northamptonshire, England. March 17th 2022; Peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Christine will be very sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Anita, Debbie and Gillian, son Michael, brothers, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Private cremation has taken place at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. If you wish to offer your condolences to Christine’s family, please use the online condolence link below or alternatively, private messages can be sent to mahonfuneraldirectors@gmail.com Mass cards can be sent to Mahon’s Funeral Home, The Crescent, Boyle, Co. Roscommon.

Michael Maguire, Monragh, Blacklion, Cavan



Michael Maguire (Monragh, Blacklion, Cavan) March 26th 2022, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Greg, Shelly, Kevin, Marie, Anita and Padraig. Brother of Bridie, Peter, Packie, Brian and the late Jimmy. Much adored grandfather (Diddle-i-Doh) of Ciara, Kate, Hannah, Kevin, Lily Rose, Flora, Grace, Eleanor, Marcus, Freddie and Daisy. He will be greatly missed by his wife, children, brothers, sister, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Sally and Kate, sons-in-law Karl, David and Dermot, grandchildren, sisters-in-law Ann, Eileen and Geraldine, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Cavan General Hospital Mortuary this Monday evening from 5pm until 6pm. House strictly private please. Michael’s funeral cortege will arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Killinagh, Blacklion, via Moneygashel and Cornaha, on Tuesday, 29th March 2022, for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed via https://youtu.be/qQaDQ4ugzK0

Patricia Morrow (née Davis), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Leitrim / Kilpedder, Wicklow / Ballyconnell, Cavan



The death has occurred of Patricia Morrow, née Davis, Kiltyfea, Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilpedder, Co. Wicklow, Sunday 27th March 2022 peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Oak View, Nursing Home, Belturbet, Co. Cavan.

Predeceased by her husband; John, her parents; Bridget and Murt Davis, brothers; Jim and PJ Davis (Kilpedder) and her sister; Chris Fisher (Balgriffin, Dublin). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her son; Jevon (John) (Cloone) and her daughter; Rina Bannon, (Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan) daughter-in-law; Raphaele and son-in-law; John, grandchildren; Orla, Ciara, Fintan, Lisa, Nigel Gillian and Robert, great grand-children; Hannah, Ava, Ella Mae and Ben, her sister; Mary Thorpey (Six Mile Bridge, Clare), her brothers; Murt and John (Kilpedder, Co. Wicklow) and Cormac (Liverpool, UK), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Patricia will lie in repose at the residence of her son Jevon at Kiltyfea, Cloone, Carrick-on-Shannon N41 HV58 on Monday 28th March 2022 from 4.00pm – 8.00pm (walk through only).

Funeral Mass on Tuesday 29th March 2022 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Cloone, Co. Leitrim followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Ukrainian Red Cross Appeal care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone, Co. Leitirm. House private to family and close friends only outside of reposing times please. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Anna Rose (Nan) McKenna (née Kennedy), Drumlish, Longford / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Drumlish, Co. Longford, formerly of Birmingham, UK, March 27rd 2022, in the loving care of the staff at St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick on Shannon, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband John, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine, Debbie and Anna, sister Teresa, sons-in-law John, Peter and Sean, sister-in-law Frances, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Her remains will be reposing on Monday, March 28th, at St. Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, from 5-7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, March 29th at 12 noon, in St. Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon followed by burial in Drumlish Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.