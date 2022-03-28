Join the Climb with Charlie event in Leitrim this weekend

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in 155 Climb with Charlie fundraising climbs all over Ireland this weekend to raise funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

In Leitrim, The 1st Leitrim scout Group is leading a walk up Slaibh an Iarainn on Saturday, April 2 at 12.30pm.

The walk is open to all, it would be described as ‘moderate’ however it is a 10km walk so a decent level of fitness would be required, the track is mostly forest roads so firm footwear is recommended and conditions underfoot should be firm for most of the way.

Because of very limited parking at the Start/Finish point there will be a shuttle Bus leaving and returning to St. Mary’s Church Aughnasheelin N41 HR04 the bus is kindly sponsored by Carol and Adrian Wrynn (Wrynn’s Transport Ltd.)

Donate; https://www.idonate.ie/1stLeitrimScoutGroup244 and contact: Doonhillwalk@gmail.com





The campaign, set up by legendary Irish Broadcaster Charlie Bird, has already raised €700,000 since it began. Charlie and his group of family, friends and followers are in the final days of training ahead of their own fundraising climb this weekend on Croagh Patrick.

Apart from Charlie’s climb on Croagh Patrick many thousands of volunteers are criss-crossing the island of Ireland, the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain, arranging walks and runs across mountains, parkland and town squares.

Following Charlie’s terminal diagnosis with Motor Neurone Disease he decided to set up Climb with Charlie to raise funds for the two charities very close to his heart, Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

The campaign has captured the public’s attention with the view to showing support for any person who has to climb their own physical and mental mountains in their daily lives.

Commenting on this broadcaster Charlie Bird said “I am overwhelmed at how successful this campaign has been. It was initially supposed to be me, friends and family climbing Croagh Patrick. Since then, I have been blown away by the amazing generosity, support and kindness of people in Ireland and around the world.”

Charlie went on to say; “I am truly humbled and inspired that so many thousands of people are taking part in Climb with Charlie events across the world. With the big day fast approaching I would urge everyone to donate what they can to support the amazing work the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta do on a daily basis. Donations can be made and you can find details of local fundraising climbs on our campaign page www.climbwithcharlie.ie. If you can’t physically take part in a climb or walk, even lighting a candle to show support would mean so much.’’

Charlie is encouraging everyone to take part in their own way. People can support the campaign by climbing a hill, walking to the local park/shop. Currently over 155 climbs have taken place nationwide in support of the campaign in aid of two fantastic charities the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta. If you would like to find a climb, please visit www.climbwithcharlie.ie