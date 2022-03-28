Search

Ballinamore Courthouse could be returned to community this year

Funding has been secured for a feasibility study of Ballinamore's historic Courthouse.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

28 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Ballinamore Courthouse could be handed over to a local community group by the end of this year if discussions proceed positively.


Cllr Caillaian Ellis queried Leitrim County Council's most recent discussions with The Irish Court Service over the future of Ballinamore Courthouse. He stated, “I can't understand why the council will not take the courthouse.”


The Irish Court Service has previously written to the local authority offering to hand over the old listed building for no fee.
Director of Services Vincent Dwyer set out that the council has had very little interaction with the Irish Court Service recently. He said that he has set up a meeting with the a local community group and hopes that they can set out a plan together to move forward with a plan of action. The council will facilitate a community take over of the building and support them in seeking grant aid for restoration.


Mr Dwyer explained if Leitrim County Council were to take over the building solely; “it will sit there for ten years - we have no funding streams available to us,” but he added that community groups have more opportunities
The council revealed they hope to use the same model currently in place with the handover of former garda stations back to the community. The authority will take ownership and then lease it to the community group and support them in their applications for funding.


Cllr Ita Flynn welcomed this news and said she knows the local community group are anxious to move forward.
Mr Dwyer said if everything works well it could be back with the community by the end of this year.

