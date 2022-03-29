Search

30 Mar 2022

Leitrim's Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat on of Ireland's Top Sustainable Wedding Venues

Leitrim's Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat on of Ireland's Top Sustainable Wedding Venues

Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat Leitrim

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

In addition to ‘something blue’, to-be-weds can now opt for ‘somewhere green’ and choose a planet-kind venue for their nuptials. Situated in woodlands, urban farms, barns, organic gardens, countryside estates and eco-friendly retreats, Irish wedding venue platform SaveMyDay.ie have curated a green-list of wedding venues across the country that pride themselves on offering more sustainable celebrations. 

Ard Nahoo Eco Resort has been named as one of the top gree venues for weddings in Ireland. They join Airfield Estate, Co Dublin, Ballintubbert Gardens & House Co Laois, Ballintubbert Gardens & House, Co Kerry, Clontarf Castle, Co Dulbin, The Barn at Hotel Doolin, Co Clare, The Wicklow Escape, Co Wicklow and The Wicklow Escape, Co Galway.

Shell Holden, Co-Owner of SaveMyDay.ie, comments “ At SaveMyDay.ie we recognise the ever-growing trend for to-be-weds to discover special places to get married and create celebrations that reflect them as a couple. With many sustainably-conscious couples committed to living a green lifestyle, many are choosing eco-chic wedding venues and adopting planet-kind measures across their big day.  These can range from choosing locally grown produce to reduce the carbon footprint of your wedding banquet, opting for local wedding suppliers, hosting the ceremony and reception in the same venue to reduce travel, sending paperless invites and many more simple ways to add that something and somewhere green to your day.”

SaveMyDay.ie was launched in 2021 by Dublin based couple Ian Menzies and Shell Holden to showcase unique, amazing and alternative Irish venues available to hire for weddings. The online platform connects couples with ceremony and party spaces and places that are the right fit for them - whatever their style, their guest size and their budget!

Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat can cater for up to 50 guests, this peaceful boutique venue is hidden in the hills of North Leitrim, and is the perfect location for a boho, eco-friendly wedding that doesn't compromise when it comes to style. Couples begin their married life with an exclusive and intimate celebration with up to 50 of their loved ones, gathered in a private and peaceful space, surrounded by beautiful Irish countryside. They also have on-site accommodation for 16 people between three beautiful Eco Cabins.

Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat is pretty beautiful just as it is but couples can also choose to work with an incredible local eco event designer who will use natural, seasonal and sustainable flowers, plants, fabrics, art etc. to make the space truly magical. To-be-weds can also choose to work with Ard Nahoo recommended local caterers who share their environmental vision, respect their environmental policy and are equally as passionate about what they do. Delicious vegan options and menus are also available.

Woman in critical condition following Sligo accident

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media