Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, March 29, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Elsie Drury (née Martin), Church View, Leitrim Town, Leitrim



Elsie Drury (nee Martin) , Church View, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim. 26th March 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounding by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Joseph. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons Paul, Anthony and Martin, daughters-in-law Ann and Margaret, grandchildren George, Hazel, Simon and James, sister Joan, relatives, neighbours and friends. Elsie's funeral cortege will arrive at St Joseph's Church, Leitrim Village on Thursday morning 31st March for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. The Drury family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this time.

Edward (Eddie) Manning, River Meadow, Dromod, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Manning, River Meadow, Dromod and formerly of Mohill, March 28th 2022 (peacefully) following a short illness at the Galway Clinic, predeceased by his parents and siblings John and Martha, loving husband of Mary and dear father to David, Jennifer and Suzanne, sadly missed by his wife and family, his five grandsons, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, Wednesday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm (walkthrough only). Funeral Mass for Eddie will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.30pm. Funeral Mass will be streamed live - www.churchtv.ie/Mohill Due to COVID -19 please refrain from handshaking, wear masks and use hand sanitiser. The family is extremely grateful for your consideration and support.

Michael Moore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Sligo/ Westport, Mayo / Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death has occurred peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the ICU, Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 26th March, of Michael Moore, Lavagh, Ballymote, Co. Sligo and formerly of Aughergower, Co. Mayo. Predeceased by his parents Austin and Annie and his brothers Martin and Michael. He will be dearly missed by his wife Tina, son Aaron (Lavagh), daughter Aoife (Strokestown) and their partners Martina and John, grandchildren Lana, Oisin, Conor, Daire and Ruby, sister Maggie, her partner Frank and nephew Alan (Tarmonbarry). He will also be missed by his sisters and brothers, Nancy Casey (Westport), James (Letterkenny), Cathy (San Francisco), Tommy (Aughagower), Mary (San Francisco), Joe (Letterkenny), Peter (San Francisco), Eileen (San Francisco), Tony (San Francisco), Teresa (San Francisco), Rory (Suasalito), Pat (San Francisco) and their respective partners and spouses, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, his nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, large extended family and many good friends. Reposing at his residence from 7pm to 9pm 29/03/22 with cremation on 30/03/22 at Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan, at 4pm, leaving his residence at 1.30pm. House strictly private at all other times, please.

May they all Rest in Peace