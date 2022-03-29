Search

30 Mar 2022

Emer Dunne’s Hourglass tour stops in Carrigallen

Emer Dunne’s Hourglass tour stops in Carrigallen

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

29 Mar 2022 3:33 PM

From Lovely Laois to lovely Leitrim, and more specifically the beautiful Corn Mill Theatre, welcomes the sublime voice of Emer Dunne this Friday April 1.


Despite the challenges of the past two years, 2021 saw Emer rise on the folk scene, featuring on the RTE’s ‘Today’ show and releasing two singles, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’.
Although a Laois lassie, Emer is performing on what also feels like home turf, so to speak, “ I grew up in Laois but my mother, Bridie Baxter, hails from Kilmore outside Ballinamore in Co. Leitrim and she taught in Drumeela.”
Emer’s aunt and godmother, Anna Baxter also a teacher, taught in Carrigallen alongside Master McGloin.


“I spent many weekends and summers in Leitrim with my grandparents who had relocated to nearby Mohill. My grandfather, Eugene Baxter (RIP), had a great love for music and performing and he shared his love of the folk songs with all his grandchildren.
“It is lovely to be coming to Carrigallen and performing on my ancestral soil.”

Leitrim's Ard Nahoo Eco Retreat on of Ireland's Top Sustainable Wedding Venues


On the release of her debut folk album, ‘Hourglass’ (produced by Bill Shanley) Hot Press described Emer as “an entertainer through and through… There is a hearty appetite for what ‘Hourglass’ has to offer …with her trademark soaring voice”.
Friday April 1 st promises to be a night filled with well-known and well-loved folk songs and music. Emer said “I’m teaming up with wonderful musicians to bring a varied and lively acoustic set. We are also delighted to work with the talented Leitrim artists, the renowned fiddle player Tom Morrow, singer songwriter Brian Farrell and with Raymond Hackett from the Carrigallen folk club. There is a lot of variety in the show and so we hope to have something for you all to enjoy.”


It is in association and with thanks to Leitrim Arts Council and the Department of Culture and Tourism that the Corn Mill theatre are able to bring you this unique show. The night will open with music and song from Raymond Hackett and his musicians Tommy Hunt and Bryan Mulligan.
Carrick on Shannon’s own Brian Farrell and Carrigallen native Tom Morrow of Dervish will perform alongside song from artist Emer Dunne.


Tickets are €15 on www.cornmilltheatre.com 

Travel advice issued by Gardai for attendees of Ireland v Lithuania game

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media