Emer Dunne’s Hourglass tour stops in Carrigallen

From Lovely Laois to lovely Leitrim, and more specifically the beautiful Corn Mill Theatre, welcomes the sublime voice of Emer Dunne this Friday April 1.



Despite the challenges of the past two years, 2021 saw Emer rise on the folk scene, featuring on the RTE’s ‘Today’ show and releasing two singles, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’.

Although a Laois lassie, Emer is performing on what also feels like home turf, so to speak, “ I grew up in Laois but my mother, Bridie Baxter, hails from Kilmore outside Ballinamore in Co. Leitrim and she taught in Drumeela.”

Emer’s aunt and godmother, Anna Baxter also a teacher, taught in Carrigallen alongside Master McGloin.



“I spent many weekends and summers in Leitrim with my grandparents who had relocated to nearby Mohill. My grandfather, Eugene Baxter (RIP), had a great love for music and performing and he shared his love of the folk songs with all his grandchildren.

“It is lovely to be coming to Carrigallen and performing on my ancestral soil.”



On the release of her debut folk album, ‘Hourglass’ (produced by Bill Shanley) Hot Press described Emer as “an entertainer through and through… There is a hearty appetite for what ‘Hourglass’ has to offer …with her trademark soaring voice”.

Friday April 1 st promises to be a night filled with well-known and well-loved folk songs and music. Emer said “I’m teaming up with wonderful musicians to bring a varied and lively acoustic set. We are also delighted to work with the talented Leitrim artists, the renowned fiddle player Tom Morrow, singer songwriter Brian Farrell and with Raymond Hackett from the Carrigallen folk club. There is a lot of variety in the show and so we hope to have something for you all to enjoy.”



It is in association and with thanks to Leitrim Arts Council and the Department of Culture and Tourism that the Corn Mill theatre are able to bring you this unique show. The night will open with music and song from Raymond Hackett and his musicians Tommy Hunt and Bryan Mulligan.

Carrick on Shannon’s own Brian Farrell and Carrigallen native Tom Morrow of Dervish will perform alongside song from artist Emer Dunne.



Tickets are €15 on www.cornmilltheatre.com