Search

30 Mar 2022

Youth Trad Orchestra to perform at The Joe Mooney Summer School

Youth Trad Orchestra to perform at The Joe Mooney Summer School

Reporter:

news reporter

29 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Plans are underway for Music Generation Leitrim’s Youth Trad orchestra to perform at The Joe Mooney Summer School this July.

Despite the fact the orchestra was only two weeks old when Covid 19 forced rehearsals to go online, the orchestra together with guest artist Michael Rooney composed new music and recorded a video that became an internet sensation. 

Pictured above - The Youth Trad Orchestra at the recent Mayo Sligo Leitrim ETB National Sales Apprentice, which was launched by Niall Collins Minister of State. Also pictured is Tom Grady CE, Cormac Hanlon Adult Education Officer, Therese McCartin Development Officer Music Generation Leitrim, John Carty and Padraic Collins
 
Development Officer Therese McCartin says, "With rehearsals live again, we are planning the next phase for The Youth Trad Orchestra. We are delighted and feel privileged to have the opportunity to perform at the Joe Mooney Summer School this July where the Orchestra will play local music and original compositions by Michael Rooney, John Carty and Lorraine Sweeney”.
 
The Orchestra is currently enrolling new members. If you are a traditional Irish musician aged between 12 - 18 years and would like to get involved contact musicgenerationleitrim@msletb. ie or log onto www. musicgenerationleitrim.com  
 
Music Generation Leitrim is part of Music Generation, Ireland’s National Performance Music Education programme. Initiated by Music Network, it is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds and The Department of Education and Skills.

In Leitrim the lead partner is Mayo Sligo Leitrim Education and Training Board supported by Leitrim County Council.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media