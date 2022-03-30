Search

31 Mar 2022

€677,959 in housing adaptation grants for elderly and disabled in Leitrim

The Housing Adaptation Grant

The Housing Adaptation Grant helps people to make changes and adaptations to their home

Reporter:

news reporter

30 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

Leitrim County Council is set to receive increased funding to continue its work in supporting older people and people with a disability to live independently.

Leitrim County Council will receive €542,367 with a local contribution of €135,592, giving a total of €677,959.

The Housing Adaptation Grant is 80% exchequer funded through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, with 20% funding from the relevant local authority.

Fine Gael Minister of State, Frank Feighan said, “This is both good news for people who need and deserve the support to live in their own homes for as long as possible and is also positive in terms of reducing dependency on our health service.

“Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist people with a disability in carrying out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs, up to €8,000 to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out and up to €6,000 for mobility aids. Another positive aspect of the Housing Adaptation Grant is that it helps to create employment for local contractors.”

