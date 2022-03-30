IT Sligo celebrates end of an era with Carnival as Atlantic TU arrives!

IT Sligo is marking the end of an era as a Regional Technical College and as an Institute of Technology with a family fun packed carnival event for all the community.

The institute which has been in operation since 1970 will become the newly formed Atlantic Technological University with it’s partners; GMIT and Letterkenny IT on 1st of April - becoming a multicampus institute across the West and North-West for the first time.

The free Family Fun Day takes place at IT Sligo on Sunday, 3rd April between 12 and 5pm, celebrating 50 years of education and welcoming Atlantic Technological University.

So many people across the region contributed to the success of the institute as a provider of higher education and talent for the region and this free event is open to the public as a THANK YOU to the community for all the support as student, staff and regional stakeholders over the decades.

Entertainment will include music with The Old Market Street Swing Band and HiFi, Street acts including a flea circus, circus scientists, clowns, stilt walkers, Ballet Poulet and much more.

The centre piece of the event is a vintage fun fair with Ferris wheel, swings and carnival games for all the family. A food court will also be available on the day.

President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack welcomes the public to a free family fun day to mark end of IT Sligo and start of Atlantic Technological University. Photographed with the President from left to right are student Charlotte McQuillan, President of IT Sligo Students Union Daire Martin, Keelan Kennoy, Student Union Vice President & Education Officer and student Tara Mulvaney.

Welcoming the public to the event, President of IT Sligo, Dr Brendan McCormack said;

“This is a very exciting time for Sligo as we become a university town for the first time. IT Sligo has had a very close relationship with the community of Sligo and across the region and we want to thank everyone for their support over the years. We have so many people to thank from former students, parents of students, staff retired and current, local authorities, agencies and companies who we have worked with. We welcome everyone to come celebrate this special day as we say goodbye to IT Sligo and welcome the start of the Atlantic Technological University.”

IT Sligo’s 50th anniversary plans were halted by the pandemic and this event is a way of also thanking alumni and the staff who have passed through the doors over the decades.

The institute is has a multi-million euro development underway on-campus has grown unrecognisably since it welcomed their first students in 1970 and has seen a dramatic increase in student numbers both on campus and online over the past few years.

This free family fun day at IT Sligo on Sunday 3rd April from 12-5pm is supported by Sligo GAA, Sligo Rovers, O’Hehirs Bakeries and Sligo Chamber of Commerce.