31 Mar 2022

Spring Show at Solas Art Gallery

Spring Show at Solas Art Gallery

New Spring exhibition runs from April 1-23

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

30 Mar 2022 6:33 PM

Friday the 1st April at 3pm sees the opening of the 15th Spring Group Exhibition at the Solas Art Gallery.


This event brings great excitement with work pouring in not only from our current members, but also from new talented artists nationally.
Due to Covid, they will not have an official opening event but the exhibition will be open to the public from 3pm onwards on Friday, April 1.


If you can’t make it along to the gallery, this exhibition is available to view online in our virtual gallery, where you can tour the exhibition from the comfort of your own home.
To visit this virtual gallery, log on to our own website www.solasart.ie  and follow the link (this will be live from April 1 onwards).
The exhibition will run until April 23.
Solas Art Gallery is located above the Four Seasons Garden Centre on Ballinamore Main St. N41 D2X3.
Open 10am - 6pm Monday to Saturday.
Any other enquiries call Gail on 071 964 4210

