The Thursday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding counties

A frosty start today.
A cold, bright and frosty start to Thursday, March 31. There will be good spells of spring sunshine during the day but it will feel cold in the moderate to fresh northeast wind. A few showers of rain, hail and sleet are expected, with the possibility of some snow on high ground. Highest afternoon temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees.
TONIGHT
There will be a few showers in coastal areas of the north and east and some may be of a wintry nature, but most of the country will be dry with long clear spells. A widespread frost is expected with temperatures falling back to between -3 to +1 degrees in light northerly breezes.
