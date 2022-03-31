The Flies and Grooveline take over The Dock stage

Two of the regions top emerging young bands The Flies and Grooveline will headline an all-ages gig at The Dock this Saturday, April 2.



The Flies are a young rock and roll band from Cootehall, Co. Roscommon. They have been playing together for four years.

They started off playing shows in local secondary schools and at small festivals and played headline shows in Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon in the period before the Covid 19 pandemic.

After their first EP release they also played lots of shows including one in Dublin supporting the inimitable Jinx Lennon.

The Flies - four piece band from Cootehall, Co Roscommon

Their final gig before the lockdown hit was a support slot with The Stunning. Their third EP, ‘Back in the Garage’, has received national airplay in the UK and Ireland on the likes of the Dan Hegarty show on RTE 2FM and Ed Smith’s show on Today FM.

The Flies last played the venue in 2019 and brought the house down with their hi energy set of original songs and well chosen covers.

With more original songs in their set list now we can expect it to be another top night.

Lead singer James Doherty spoke recently about how much the bad were looking forward to playing live again “We are really excited that things are opened up again fully, and that we can get back to doing what we have come to love so much - playing live (and having lives more generally). We have released two EP’s since the pandemic so it feels amazing that we will be able to put our work to good use and get these songs in front of a live audience.”

Grooveline are an exciting six-piece teenage band from Leitrim. The band has years of playing experience all around the country. Playing at festivals such as Electric picnic, Sligo park fest as well as having supported the famous modern trad fusion band 'Kíla' in Anderson's, Sligo.



Other venues include INEC Killarney, Carlow visual, as well as playing in multiple local music venues and pubs throughout the north-west of Ireland selling out two headlined shows. Both in 2019 and 2020 they were nominated for best upcoming band of the year at the NÓS Awards.

They too have played at The Dock before and are really looking forward to their return visit on the 2nd April.

The gigs will begin at 7.30pm with doors open from 7pm.



Tickets are limited and priced at €10. They are available to buy now on www.thedock.ie or call and secure your tickets on (071)9650828.