01 Apr 2022

Cavan Hospital apply to extend Emergency Department

Drawings of the new plans for Cavan Hospital extension

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

01 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

An application has been lodged for a major extension to Cavan General Hospital.

The 5,200 square metre three storey extension will comprise of an Emergency Department and Endoscopy Unit on the ground floor. An inpatient bed ward will be located on the first floor, with a plant room at Roof Level.

The three-storey project, is to be located to the east of the existing Lisdarn Unit.

The current Emergency and Endoscopy departments are both described as “undersized” in a report submitted to the local authority as part of the application, while the EU is also dubbed “subpar” in standard.

The site works will also include an additional 194 car parking spaces, as well as motorbike spaces and a bicycle bay.

The plans are an effort to improve facilities, relieve pressure and resolve problems caused by the current campus layout.

Cavan County Council will inform the HSE of a decision in early May.

News

