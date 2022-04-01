6% of Irish people still not vaccinated against Covid, new survey reveals

A new survey has found that 6% of Irish people are not vaccinated against Covid-19 and have no intention of doing so in the future.

The new Eurobarometer survey on attitudes on Covid-19 vaccination also found one in four Irish people said they have tested positive to Covid-19 – with 18% saying they have been ill from it.

According to the results, 90% of Irish people know others who have tested positive for the virus, up 21 percentage points on the May 2021 survey, while 77% know people who have been ill from it.

It found that 85% of Irish respondents are vaccinated against Covid-19 and have received a booster shot or would like to get one – the eighth highest figure in the EU after Portugal, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Germany, Denmark and Sweden.

Some 5% of people in Ireland say they are vaccinated but do not want to get a booster dose or are not yet vaccinated but want to get vaccinated.

Some 80% agreed that serious diseases have disappeared because of vaccines, with 82% saying that the benefits of Covid vaccines outweigh the risks.

The survey also found that 80% of respondents believe vaccines authorised in the EU are safe, while 74% agreed vaccines are the only way to end the pandemic.

It reveals that more than two thirds of people do not understand why people are reluctant to get vaccinated.

More than half of those who responded in the survey agree that Covid-19 vaccines could have long-term side effects that we do not know yet.

It also found that 71% of Irish people agree that everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19 because it is a civic duty, above the EU average of 67%.

Almost half of the respondents said that Covid-19 vaccination should be compulsory, well below the EU average of 56%. Italians were most likely to agree at 73%.

Almost half of people also said it is acceptable to restrict access to some events or places for people who refuse to get vaccinated. The EU average was 45% with Italians most likely to agree at 55%.

It found that some three quarters of people are satisfied with the way their government has handled the vaccination strategy, joint second highest in the EU with Denmark.

On average, 49% of EU citizens were happy with the way their government has handled the vaccination strategy.

Some 75% of Irish respondents said they were satisfied with the way the EU has handled the vaccination strategy, second highest after Portugal.

Irish respondents were most likely to trust health professionals, doctors, nurses and pharmacists when it comes to getting reliable information on Covid-19 vaccines.

A majority also trusted national health authorities. On average, 62% of EU citizens trusted health professionals, doctors, nurses and pharmacists while 49% trusted national health authorities.