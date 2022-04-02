Leitrim deaths - Saturday, April 2, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Mary Ann Lattimore (née Manning), Knocklongford, Mohill, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Mary Ann Lattimore née Manning Knocklongford Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Thursday 31st of March 2022 peacefully in the loving care of her family and staff of Laurel Lodge, Nursing Home, Longford. Predeceased by her husband; Arthur, her daughters; Gillian and Jill. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters; Jennifer and Lorraine, sons; Arthur and Christopher, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers; Patrick and Jim, sister; Mena, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Mary Ann will lie in repose at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Saturday 2nd April 2022 from 5.00pm – 6.30pm (walk through only). Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday (3rd April) in St. Patrick’s Church Mohill at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mary Ann’s Mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/Mohill Family flowers only please donations if desired to Laurel Lodge, Patient Comfort Fund care of McKeon’s Funeral Director’s Cloone, Co. Leitirm. Please adhere to mask wearing, no hand shaking and social distancing protocols.

Thomas (Tom) Mullany, Clontarf, Dublin / Boyle, Roscommon



Mullany Thomas (Tom), (retired member of An Garda Síochána), Clontarf, Dublin and late of Boyle, Co Roscommon. Passed away peacefully, on 30th March 2022, surrounded by his family, in the outstanding care of the Mater Private Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Mary and dearly loved father of Patricia, Aidan, Paul and Mairéad, adored grandad to Pádraic, Ailbhe, Niamh, Clara, Jane, Ronan, Eve, Sophie, Emily, Thomas, Tadhg, Cillian and Clodagh. Sadly missed by his brother Kieran, sister Phil, sons-in-law Enda and Coman, daughters-in-law Jacinta and Rachel, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many relatives, neighbours and friends. Tom will be reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Sunday, 3rd April, from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to St Anthony’s Church, St. Lawrence Road, Clontarf on Monday morning for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Those who would like to view the service online can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/stanthonys

May they all Rest in Peace