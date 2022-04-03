Search

03 Apr 2022

Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 3, 2022

Donegal deaths, Monday, March 5th

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

03 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Theresa Fee (née Rogan), Litter, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Theresa Fee, nee Rogan, Litter, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, Peter, Patrica and Donal; brothers Michael and Tommy; sister Josephine; daughters in law; son in law; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Annie Tubman, Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Tubman. April 1st 2022, (Suddenly). Predeceased by her parents, Eamon and Breda, and her brother Seanie. She will be dearly missed by her children Ryhan and Samia, her brother Tommy, sister-in-law Suzanne, partner Cormac, her nieces Mary and Zoe, nephews Max and Alex, aunt Bernadette Smith (Colorado, USA), uncles Paddy Bradley (Lancashire, England), Kevin Bradley (Dumfries, Scotland), her cousins, neighbours and many friends. Funeral Arrangements Later.

May they all Rest in Peace

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media