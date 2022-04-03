Blustery weather next week for Leitrim and surrounding areas

OVERVIEW: Temperatures returning to average next week with blustery, cloudy or overcast condition and rain or drizzle expected in the early days of next week, brightening up a little by midweek, but still remaining unsettled and wet at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cloudy night with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, rain heaviest and most persistent in northern and northwestern counties. Not as cold as recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

MONDAY: A dull day with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle, most persistent in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees and breezier with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and cloudy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be another cloudy day with rain likely in northern counties, and patchy light rain and drizzle elsewhere. Breezy at times with moderate to fresh west to southwest winds. Highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain will extend across the country early in the night, clearing to showers later. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

WEDNESDAY: A windy day with widespread showers and some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, most persistent in the south. The best of any drier and bright conditions will be across Ulster. Highest temperatures of 8 to 13 degrees in mostly light northerly breezes.

FURTHER OUTLOOK: Remaining mostly cloudy and unsettled with occasional falls of rain and showers up to, and through the weekend.