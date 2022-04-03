Don't forget today is Census Day!

Ireland’s next census will take place today on Sunday, April 3.

A team of 5,100 enumerators has delivered over 2 million forms to every household in the country. These forms must be completed on census night and will be collected by an enumerator before May 6. Everyone present in Ireland on April 3 must be included on a census form.

Pádraig Dalton, Director General of the CSO called for continued public support, “This census features a number of new questions including renewable energy sources, childcare, smoking and working from home. This will add to the immense value the census provides.”

Mr Dalton emphasised the privacy of the information collected in the census. “We value privacy and are fully committed to protecting the information of every single census form. Everyone participating can be reassured that the information they provide is confidential, will only be reported as aggregate data, and will not be released to any third party or government agency.”

Please read the instructions carefully and ensure you fill out your census form in a blue or black pen. A range of additional accessibility supports and ‘how to’ guides are available on www.census.ie .