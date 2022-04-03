New and improved online system for Leitrim Library members

Leitrim Library Service has introduced a new online library system for members who can now manage their library accounts online, browse a catalogue of 12 million items, and reserve items to borrow.

Launched on March 29, the new system has many improved features.

- Members can easily manage their reading lists and order items to borrow.

- The catalogue offers recommendations to readers as well as themed bookshelves and links to useful resources.

- Members can reserve eBooks and eAudiobooks as well as physical books in one searchable catalogue.

- Library membership can be renewed online for the first time.

- The new system has a new look and works great on mobile phones and tablets.

Launching the new online service for Leitrim readers, County Librarian, Pauline Brennan said: “We’re delighted to be able to offer this new and improved online library system to our members. Our aim is to provide the very best services we can, both in our branches and online. The new online service is a huge improvement and reflects what libraries are all about - offering a modern efficient service that looks great and makes it easier than ever to find the items you want to borrow.”

If you’re not already a library member, you can join online or in any of our branch libraries and you’ll have access to your new online account straight away. All library members can borrow up to 12 items at a time and choose from a catalogue of 12 million items.

Library members can also instantly borrow and download eBooks and eAudiobooks using the library’s ‘Borrowbox’ app.

Access to online newspapers and magazines is also available through the ‘PressReader’ and ‘Libby’ apps.

There’s always a lot going on in your library, so follow us on social media or pop into any of our libraries and become a member. It’s free.