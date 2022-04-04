Search

04 Apr 2022

Call for Leitrim County Council to carry out survey of roadside trees

Safety concerns raised at Manorhamilton Municipal meeting

Storm Ali in Longford

Rotten trees pose a serious safety risk and must be identified say councillors.

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

04 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

North Leitrim councillor, Frank Dolan, has urged the local authority to carry out an audit of trees along roadsides noting that some could "pose a risk" to motorists and pedestrians.

Highlighting the issue at the Manorhamilton Municipal Meeting, Cllr Dolan pointed out the growing number of storms experienced each year adding that some of these trees "look healthy but are rotten on the inside".

District Engineer, Sean Rynn said that the Council routinely makes property owners aware of potentially dangerous trees along local and regional roadsides.

He pointed out that the responsibility for the removal of such trees remained with the landowner.

"If we are made aware of any tree that is causing or potentially causing a hazard to the road user (driver, cyclist or pedestrian) we will issue a  hedge cutting or dangerous structures notice. It is then the landowner’s responsibility to make these trees safe," noted Mr Rynn.

 

News

