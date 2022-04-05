Deaths in the Leitrim area - Tuesday, April 5, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Dorothy Elliott (née Brereton), Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dublin



Dorothy Elliott (nee Brereton), Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Mountjoy Square, Dublin. 2nd April 2022 (after a short illness) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Francis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, sons Jason and Keith Donoghoe (Kinnegad), mother Bernadette (Dublin), grandchildren Jordan, Jamie and Jack, sister Susan Conyard (Dublin), brother Tony (Dublin), Jason's partner Julie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Dorothy's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, 6th April, arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for Cremation service at 4pm. Dorothy's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim



Bella Boyle (nee Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcar Co. Donegal, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on the 4th of April 2022. Sadly missed by her family, husband Jimmy (ex Garda Sgt. Mohill), sons, Michael (Lucan), James (Ballinamore) and John (Mohill) and daughters Mary (Reno USA) and Isobel (Dublin/Mohill), sisters Celine Whelan (Rathfarnham) and Sr. Finnian (Ursuline Convent, Thurles), daughters- in -law Mary, Irene and Lisa, grandchildren, Paul, Adam, James, Peter, Aoibheann, Fiona, Peter, Johnny, Sarah and Harry and great-grandchildren Declan, James and Zara, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Bella’s removal will take place on Tuesday the 5th of April, at 8pm at St. Patrick’s Church Mohill (walkthrough only). Funeral Mass on Wednesday the 6th of April at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Mohill cemetery.Bella’s funeral mass may be viewed on the link: www.churchtv.ie/mohill Bella's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private to family and friends please. Family flowers only.

Theresa Fee (née Rogan), Litter, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Theresa Fee, nee Rogan, Litter, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, Peter, Patrica and Donal; brothers Michael and Tommy; sister Jo; daughters in law; son in law; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Thursday evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00pm with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/Q9WLhxOeS10 Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Annie Tubman, Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Annie Tubman. April 1st 2022, (Suddenly). Predeceased by her parents, Eamon and Breda, and her brother Seanie. She will be dearly missed by her children Ryhan and Samia, her brother Tommy, sister-in-law Suzanne, partner Cormac, her nieces Mary and Zoe, nephews Max and Alex, aunt Bernadette Smith (Colorado, USA), uncles Paddy Bradley (Lancashire, England), Kevin Bradley (Dumfries, Scotland), her cousins, neighbours and many friends. Funeral arrangements later.

May they all Rest in Peace