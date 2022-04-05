Search

05 Apr 2022

PUP Covid payment comes to an end today

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Today, Tuesday, April 5 is the last day for people to receive PUP payments.

The payment was a special response to the Covid pandemic which saw thousands of people lose their jobs

The last remaining recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be moved to Jobseeker's Allowance.

The scheme, which was introduced in March 2020, was only supposed to be a short-term measure but it's been in place for two years, and cost the State nine billion euro.
It was a universal payment, and supported tens of thousands of people who were impacted by the pandemic.

At one point a flat rate of €350 per week was provided, before the sum was restructured and reduced over time.

In January the scheme was closed to new applicants.

More than 44,000 people, who remained on it, received their final payment last week.

News

