Wind warning tomorrow in Leitrim

Met Eireann has issued a Yellow Wind Warning for Leitrim at lunchtime tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6.
Met Eireann is predicting very strong southwest winds veering northwest on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts at times too, which may make driving conditions difficult.
The Status Yellow alert affects Leitrim, Donegal, Mayo and Sligo.
It will be valid from 1pm on Wednesday afternoon until 9pm that night.
