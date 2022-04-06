Status Yellow wind warning issued for Leitrim, Sligo, Donegal, Mayo and Galway

Weather alert: Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind warning for this afternoon
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo with very strong southwest winds veering northwest are expected on Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Winds will be strongest at the coast with some severe gusts along with a possibility of wave overtopping. Hazardous driving conditions are expected in exposed areas.
The warning is valid from 1pm today through to 9pm tonight.
