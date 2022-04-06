Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday April 6, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Red Óg Murphy, Moylough, Curry, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, in Dublin, of Red Óg Murphy, Moylough, Curry, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and Redmond and his two brothers Oisín and Daithí. Red Óg's grannies, Bridgie Murphy (Liscaninane, Claregalway) and Maura Lavin (Meelick, Swinford), girlfriend Rachel Jackson (Dublin), aunties Sally Lavin and her husband Eugene (Kiltimagh), Breda and her husband Barry (Ennis), uncles Seamus Murphy and his wife Liz (Liscaninane, Claregalway), Gerry Murphy and his wife Nilima (Kent, UK), Declan Murphy and his wife Deirdre (Turloughmore), Jarlath and his wife Marie (Kilcolgan), Ambrose Lavin and his wife Mary (Meelick, Swinford), all their families, cousins, neighbours and friends, club mates of Curry Gaa, DCU team mates, fellow students and the wider Sligo Gaa community.

Red Óg will be reposing at his home in Moylough on Thursday, April 7th, from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Removal from his home on Friday, April 8th, to St. Patrick's Church, Moylough, for funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery, Curry, Co. Sligo. House strictly private on Friday morning please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: Dermot Horkan Funeral Directors - Home/Facebook.

John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3BH, April 5th, 2022, peacefully at hospital. Beloved husband of Agnes, much-loved father of Leza (Noel) James (Claire) adored granddad to Finn, & Ena. Predeceased by his parents Frank & Elizabeth, brothers Bill, Frank, Brendan and sister Mary and the late Ken. Very deeply regretted by brothers Eamon (Ann), Brian (Dolores), sisters Philomena (Linus Cassidy), Kathleen (Johnnie Smith), Breege and the late (Ken Maguire) sisters-in-law Anna and Pam, extended family and friends.

John's cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director. Family Home Private at all times to family only. In the hope of keeping family and community safe, please avoid handshaking and use face coverings in church.

Margaret (Sarah) Courtney (née Crowne), Mohill, Leitrim / Dromahair, Leitrim

Courtney née Crowne, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcoosey, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 2nd 2022, at Sligo University Hospital, Margaret (Sarah), predeceased by her husband James and loving mother of Catherine and Philip. Sadly missed by her sisters Rose, Bernadette, Mary and Kathleen, brothers Matthew, Joe and Michael, her grandchildren Eryn and Oisin, son-in-law Neil, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal on Wednesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Margaret’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchtv.ie/dromahair/. Cremation to follow at Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3:45pm. Please observe Covid restrictions.

Dorothy Elliott (née Brereton), Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Dublin

Dorothy Elliott (nee Brereton), Quay Road, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim and formerly Mountjoy Square, Dublin. 2nd April 2022 (after a short illness) at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her father Francis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Paul, sons Jason and Keith Donoghoe (Kinnegad), mother Bernadette (Dublin), grandchildren Jordan, Jamie and Jack, sister Susan Conyard (Dublin), brother Tony (Dublin), Jason's partner Julie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Dorothy's funeral cortege will leave her residence on Wednesday, 6th April, arriving at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, for Cremation service at 4pm. Dorothy's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private please.

Bella Boyle (née Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

Bella Boyle (nee Carr), Treanmore, Mohill, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Kilcar Co. Donegal, peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family on the 4th of April 2022. Sadly missed by her family, husband Jimmy (ex Garda Sgt. Mohill), sons, Michael (Lucan), James (Ballinamore) and John (Mohill) and daughters Mary (Reno USA) and Isobel (Dublin/Mohill), sisters Celine Whelan (Rathfarnham) and Sr. Finnian (Ursuline Convent, Thurles), daughters- in -law Mary, Irene and Lisa, grandchildren, Paul, Adam, James, Peter, Aoibheann, Fiona, Peter, Johnny, Sarah and Harry and great-grandchildren Declan, James and Zara, nephews, nieces relatives and friends. Funeral Mass on Wednesday the 6th of April at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Mohill cemetery.Bella’s funeral mass may be viewed on the link: www.churchtv.ie/mohill Bella's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private to family and friends please. Family flowers only.

Theresa Fee (née Rogan), Litter, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Theresa Fee, nee Rogan, Litter, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, Peter, Patrica and Donal; brothers Michael and Tommy; sister Jo; daughters in law; son in law; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Thursday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/Q9WLhxOeS10 Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Annie Tubman, Greaghglass, Aughnasheelin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Annie Tubman. April 1st 2022, (Suddenly). Predeceased by her parents, Eamon and Breda, and her brother Seanie. She will be dearly missed by her children Ryhan and Samia, her brother Tommy, sister-in-law Suzanne, partner Cormac, her nieces Mary and Zoe, nephews Max and Alex, aunt Bernadette Smith (Colorado, USA), uncles Paddy Bradley (Lancashire, England), Kevin Bradley (Dumfries, Scotland), her cousins, neighbours and many friends.

Removal from her home in Greaghglass on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. House Private Please. Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin

May they all Rest in Peace.