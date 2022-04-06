Search

06 Apr 2022

Mindless walkers and dogs cause closure of Leitrim walking trail

Mindless walkers and dogs cause closure of Leitrim walking trail

Arroo Walking Trail

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

06 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

One of North Leitrim's much loved and well developed walking trails, namely the 8k long Arroo Trail Head Walk in Glenade, has had to be closed to walkers and members of the public because of the repeated unreasonable actions of a few trail users for some time now.


Announcing the forced closure of the Walk last week, the Manorhamilton area based Leitrim Landscapes Guided Walks Group explained “we have been asked to inform our followers that the Arroo Trail Head in Glenade is no longer open to the public.
“This is because of illegal parking, blocking the residents and dogs being brought on the trail by some members of the public.”

The closure of the Arroo Trail Head Walk is disappointing for Leitrim Activity Tourism promoters, as well as for all recreational walkers who visit this beautiful scenic area on a regular basis, and even for those who make casual visits to the Glenade Mountain Peak amenity.


Genuine walking visitors to the area are now denied access to the Arroo Trail Head Walk because of the actions of a small number of irresponsible Trail users, who fail to respect the area to which they have come.
Meanwhile the genuine walking visitors to the area have expressed their gratitude to local landowners who have been very welcoming of them, as well as facilitating them in every way possible to fully enjoy their hikes on the Arroo Walking Trail.

Space must be found for more Ukrainians in Leitrim

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media