Search

06 Apr 2022

Dromahair's Etáin releases debut single this month

Dromahair's Etáin releases debut single this month

Etáin from Dromahair

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

06 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Dromahair singer and songwriter Étáin is releasing her debut single ‘At Least One’ this month.


This is a beautifully crafted piece bursting with sincerity and enriched by Étáin’s ethereal vocal delivery.
Produced by critically acclaimed US producer Noah Weinman, the song brings together innovative approaches to Irish and American folk music.


It captures Étáin’s growth as an artist and her wilful vulnerability as a songwriter.
Etain told the Leitrim Observer this single is special as it “features birdsong recorded in my back garden in Dromahair, Co. Leitrim.”
Étáin began writing at an early age, inspired by her childhood spent by the Lake Isle of Innisfree.
She quickly developed a distinctive songwriting style that delivers cinematic imagery in an intimate and
conversational tone.

Étáin interweaves Celtic vocal melodies with ambient acoustic accompaniments to
create a musical landscape that pays homage to her Irish roots while maintaining a universal appeal.

‘At Least One’ is about being in a long-distance relationship and realising you can’t be there for the other person in the way you wish you could be. This pang of longing just hits you right in the chest.
Étáin has played major festivals and venues across the UK and Ireland including Electric Picnic, Sea Sessions, The Cavern Club, Whelans, and The National Concert Hall.
www.facebook.com/etainmusic 

'You have not remained neutral' - Zelensky praises Ireland in historic Oireachtas address

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media