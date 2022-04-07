Deaths in Leitrim - Thursday, April 7, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Kathleen Brady, née Colreavy, Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim, Wednesday, April 6th 2022, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and formerly of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral arrangements later.

Donal Boyd, Killumod, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon



Late of Ballinvilla, Croghan. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Donal will be sadly missed by his wife Evelyn, daughters Leona, Aileen, Karen and Aisling, son Hugh, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his home in Killumod (Eircode N41 F981) on Friday from 4oc until 8oc. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Michael's Church, Croghan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Killapogue Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning, please.

Mary Clarke (née Mc Goldrick), Avondale, Sligo Town, Sligo / Dromahair, Leitrim



Mary Clarke (née Mc Goldrick), Avondale, Sligo and formerly of Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 6th 2022, unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Frankie and Maggie and brother Vinnie. Dearly loved wife of Tom and adored mother of Áine, Siobhán, Tomás and Caithríona. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, son, sons-in-law Malcolm, J.P. and Aaron, daughter-in-law Sharon, cherished grandchildren Dylan, Jason, Amira, Molly, Sophie, Joey and Hannah, brother-in-law Paddy, sisters-in-law Susan and Bridgie, nephews and nieces Jonathan, Fiona, Ryan, Gavin, Gary and Emma, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo (F91EH98) on Thursday April 7th from 5pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Ballytivnan arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday April 8th at 12noon followed by burial in Rathcormac Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed via https://www.churchtv.ie/stjosephschurch/

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to North West Hospice online at www.feehilys.ie/pay. Those who wish to leave an expression of sympathy may do so in private at www.feehilys.ie

John Speers, Speers Green, Dromahair, Leitrim



Speers - Speers Green, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 5th 2022, John, aged 93 years, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the excellent care of the staff of North West Hospice Sligo. Predeceased by his son Peter and daughter Noelle. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Teresa, sons Pauric, Seamus and John, his daughter Lorraine, daughters-in-law Martina, Caroline and Martina, his adoring grandchildren Anthony, Nicole, Shane, Shauna, Shannen, Matthew and Amy and his extended family and friends. Reposing at the family home in Speers Green, Dromahair on Thursday 7th April from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday 8th April to St. Patrick’s Church Dromahair for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. John’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on churchtv.ie/dromahair.html. Burial afterwards in Rossinver Cemetery. House private on the morning of the Funeral. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Geraldine Mongey (née Fanning), Enniscrone, Sligo / Ballymote, Sligo



Mongey (née Fanning), Geraldine, Enniscrone, Co.Sligo and formerly of Ballymote, Co. Sligo and Birmingham. Peacefully, surrounded by loved ones and in the tender care of the staff at Sonas Ard na Gréine, Enniscrone on 6th April 2022. Predeceased by her devoted husband Neil, twin sister Marion (Flanagan), brother Dominick, nephew Michael, parents Tommy and Eileen, brothers in law and sisters in law. Sadly missed by her children, Niamh (Robinson), Orla and Eamon, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Sheila, grandchildren Tiernan, Jack, Thomas, Conor, Rachel, Abbi and Níla, sister Eileen, brother Tommy, extended family and many friends.

Geraldine will repose at the Perry Funeral Home, Ballymote (F56 TK20), this Thursday 7th April from 7pm to 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday at 10am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote. Interment afterwards in St. Columba's Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the North West Hospice, Sligo.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Ballymote Parish Website https://ballymoteparish.org/webcam/

Red Óg Murphy, Moylough, Curry, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred suddenly, in Dublin, of Red Óg Murphy, Moylough, Curry, Co. Sligo. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Geraldine and Redmond and his two brothers Oisín and Daithí. Red Óg's grannies, Bridgie Murphy (Liscaninane, Claregalway) and Maura Lavin (Meelick, Swinford), girlfriend Rachel Jackson (Dublin), aunties Sally Lavin and her husband Eugene (Kiltimagh), Breda and her husband Barry (Ennis), uncles Seamus Murphy and his wife Liz (Liscaninane, Claregalway), Gerry Murphy and his wife Nilima (Kent, UK), Declan Murphy and his wife Deirdre (Turloughmore), Jarlath and his wife Marie (Kilcolgan), Ambrose Lavin and his wife Mary (Meelick, Swinford), all their families, cousins, neighbours and friends, club mates of Curry Gaa, DCU team mates, fellow students and the wider Sligo Gaa community.

Red Óg will be reposing at his home in Moylough on Thursday, April 7th, from 12:00 to 8:00 p.m. Removal from his home on Friday, April 8th, to St. Patrick's Church, Moylough, for funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial in Bunnacrannagh Cemetery, Curry, Co. Sligo. House strictly private on Friday morning please. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: Dermot Horkan Funeral Directors - Home/Facebook.

John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh

John Monaghan, 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93 3BH, April 5th, 2022, peacefully at hospital. Beloved husband of Agnes, much-loved father of Leza (Noel) James (Claire) adored granddad to Finn, & Ena. Predeceased by his parents Frank & Elizabeth, brothers Bill, Frank, Brendan and sister Mary and the late Ken. Very deeply regretted by brothers Eamon (Ann), Brian (Dolores), sisters Philomena (Linus Cassidy), Kathleen (Johnnie Smith), Breege and the late (Ken Maguire) sisters-in-law Anna and Pam, extended family and friends.

John's cortege will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Saint Patrick's Church, Belleek, for 11am Mass of the Resurrection, followed interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley funeral director. Family Home Private at all times to family only. In the hope of keeping family and community safe, please avoid handshaking and use face coverings in church.

Theresa Fee (née Rogan), Litter, Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has occurred of Theresa Fee, nee Rogan, Litter, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim. Pre-deceased by her husband Michael and sister Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, Gerard, Peter, Patrica and Donal; brothers Michael and Tommy; sister Jo; daughters in law; son in law; grandchildren; nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin, on Thursday evening from 6 pm until 8 pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass on Friday at 12.00 with burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral mass will be streamed live and can be viewed by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/Q9WLhxOeS10 Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

May they all Rest in Peace.