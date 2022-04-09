Search

11 Apr 2022

Mohill playground to be finally upgraded

The playground in Mohill which was built in 2004 has been described as dated and worn Picture:Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

09 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Mohill playground will finally be upgraded following the announcement of funding from Minister Roderic O’Gorman this week.

Mohill Playground will be upgraded to the tune of 15,161 by Leitrim County Council. The projects funded by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth (DCEDIY) encompass a wide range of initiatives that will deliver diverse benefits to children and young people and have a positive impact on communities.

These projects include:

• Inclusive basket swing seat

• Wheelchair accessible swing

• Sensory Equipment

• Natural Play Areas

• Accessibility/Biodiversity Playground upgrade(s)

• Learn to cycle track

• Inclusive carousel

Minister Frank Feighan welcomed the funding for Mohill playground as well as €15,852 for Mitchell Curley playground in Sligo and €6,702 for the Church View playground in Boyle.

Locals have been asking for an upgrade to Mohill playground since 2019. The playground was built beside Mohill Fire Station in 2004.

