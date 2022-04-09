Missing Leitrim man found

22 year old Richard Thien
A man who went missing from the Kinlough area in Co Leitrim, Richard Thien, has been located safe and well.
Gardaí had issued an appeal for the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the 22 year old who went missing from Kinlough on Tuesday, 5th April 2022.
Gardaí and Richard’s family were concerned for his welfare.
Gardai would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter.
