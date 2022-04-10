Leitrim deaths - Sunday, April 10, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in wider Leitrim area:

Johnny Murphy, ''Coole House'', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Leitrim



(Suddenly). Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Crosbie’s Funeral Home, Enniscorthy on Sunday from 2pm to 5pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am in St. Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy followed by Burial in Enniscorthy Cemetery.

Bernadette Keaney (née Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Bernadette Keaney (nee Mulvey), Bridge Street, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, 8th April 2022 (suddenly) at Galway University Hospital. Pre-deceased by her husband John, son Mark and sister Eithne Smyth. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Rachael (Carrick-on-Shannon), Ruth (Australia), sons Ivan (Carrick-on-Shannon), Karl (Claremorris) daughters-in-law Shelia and Orla, son-in-law Craig, grandchildren Katie, Conor, Paul, Thomas, Niall, Ellen, Brian and Sean, sisters Ita (Ballinrobe), Carmel (Ballinrobe), Stella (Galway) and Angela (Maynooth), brothers Aidan (Dublin) and Cyril (Drumshanbo), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 3pm until 5pm with removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 12 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick-on-Shannon. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the link - Bernadette's Funeral Mass The Keaney family is very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. House private outside of reposing times please.

Roderick (Roddy) O'Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Roscommon / Walkinstown, Dublin



The death has occurred of Roderick (Roddy) O’Connor, Kilglass, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Walkinstown, Dublin, (very peacefully) with family at his daughter’s home in Dublin after a long illness, beloved husband of the late Patricia O’Connor and formally of Clondalkin paper mills and John player and sons. Deeply missed by his heartbroken daughter Jennifer, son in law Damian, granddaughter Katie, great-grandsons Max and Cayson, along with his extended family of sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home in Kilglass on Sunday from 3pm until 7pm (walk through only). Funeral Mass Monday at 12 noon in the Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, with burial afterwards Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross, Dublin or Roscommon/Mayo Hospice c/o Cox's Funeral Directors, Rooskey.

May they all Rest in Peace