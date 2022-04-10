Carrick-on-Shannon restaurant signs up for Dining Week

The Red Bank Restaurant, Carrick-on-Shannon
The Red Bank Restaurant on St Georges' Terrace has signed up to Dining Week.
Restaurants nationwide are invited to sign up to a new hospitality incentive ‘Dining Week’, taking place from April 19 - 28, 2022.
Utilising a new booking platform ‘Early Table’, the ten-day promotion will give a much-needed boost to the restaurant sector as it emerges from two years of lockdowns.
Over 130 restaurants nationwide, from Bistros to Fine Dining, across all cuisines, have already registered to make the most of the opportunity to see their business benefit from a package of promotions aimed at filling tables at quiet times. See www.diningweek.ie for more information.
Dining Week is supported by the Restaurants Association of Ireland and Fáilte Ireland, with over 300 restaurants expected to take part.
Diners that book early via the Early Table platform, will receive a 25% discount on their food, filling tables that would otherwise sit idle.
Through a comprehensive marketing and PR programme, Dining Week will be promoted to over one million potential diners, across media, broadcast and online.
