The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding

Cloudy and damp
Cloudy today, Monday, April 11 with outbreaks of rain in the west. More persistent rain will extend from the south later in the morning. The rain will be heavy at times but it will ease later in the day. Highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees. Moderate to fresh southeast winds.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy with long dry periods and just patches of drizzle at first, before outbreaks of rain move into the south later. A relatively mild night with lows of 6 to 9 degrees and just light southeast winds.
