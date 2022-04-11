Search

12 Apr 2022

Water upgrade works completed in South Leitrim village

Keshcarrigan is the latest Leitrim village to save water with mains replacement works now complete.

Irish Water are reporting a burst water main in Clonmore

File photo

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

11 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Irish Water removed more than 2km of old water mains in the direction of Castlefore and Drumlitten completing a long-awaited upgrade for the water supply to the village of Keshcarrigan.

This is the third area of Leitrim to benefit from the Leakage Reduction Programme in recent months with works completed in Drumshanbo’s Hilly Road and Newtownmanor at the end of 2021. 

Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme Lead, Declan Cawley, explained that Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is driving down leakage in the county, reducing the number of bursts and outages and in turn ensuring customers face fewer disruptions. 

“We have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most. In recent months we have carried out works at Hilly Road and Newtownmanor and most recently Keshcarrigan and we will continue to replace old pipes susceptible to leaks," he said. 

He thanked the people of Leitrim for their patience while works were being carried out. 

Leitrim County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer, Peadar Griffin said: “these vital works will safeguard the supply in Leitrim now and into the future and support growth and development in these areas.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media