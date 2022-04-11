Water upgrade works completed in South Leitrim village

Irish Water removed more than 2km of old water mains in the direction of Castlefore and Drumlitten completing a long-awaited upgrade for the water supply to the village of Keshcarrigan.

This is the third area of Leitrim to benefit from the Leakage Reduction Programme in recent months with works completed in Drumshanbo’s Hilly Road and Newtownmanor at the end of 2021.

Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme Lead, Declan Cawley, explained that Irish Water, working in partnership with Leitrim County Council, is driving down leakage in the county, reducing the number of bursts and outages and in turn ensuring customers face fewer disruptions.

“We have prioritised leakage reduction works to those areas which need it most. In recent months we have carried out works at Hilly Road and Newtownmanor and most recently Keshcarrigan and we will continue to replace old pipes susceptible to leaks," he said.

He thanked the people of Leitrim for their patience while works were being carried out.

Leitrim County Council’s Senior Executive Engineer, Peadar Griffin said: “these vital works will safeguard the supply in Leitrim now and into the future and support growth and development in these areas.”