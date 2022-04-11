Search

12 Apr 2022

Update: Rubbish bags are part of Spring Clean Up NOT dumping!

Rubbish collected and waiting collection at the Limekiln in Farnaught

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

11 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

The Leitrim Observer has just been informed that the alleged "dumping of rubbish" at the Like Kiln at Farnaught is in fact the result of a large local Spring Clean!

Leitrim County Council and volunteers from Gortletteragh contacted the Leitrim Observer to inform them there has been NO dumping at the Lime Kiln tourist site.

There are litter picks and clean ups happening around the county this month for An Taisce Spring Clean Up.
Tidy Towns, along with local community, sporting and youth groups are getting involved and taking ownership for keeping their community clean.
Leitrim Council Council and An Taisce have supplied a number of registered groups with pickers, gloves and bags for this Spring Clean.


Gortletteragh GAA along with cemetery groups joined together for their local litter pick, the large group collected over 35 bags of rubbish throughout the roads of the parish.
One concerned resident contacted the paper to report dumping at the Lime Kiln at Faranught today, but thankfully it turns out to be the amazing efforts of the local community.
The bags were left at the Limekiln awaiting collection by Leitrim County Council!

There were also big efforts made in An Taisce Spring Clean in Carrigallen, Aughavas, Manorhamilton and many more areas throughout Leitrim.

Karen Cooke, Gortermone with her children and Andrea Dolan, Calloughs with her children litter picking in Carrigallen


Keep up the good work everyone and send us in the pictures of your litterpick team to editor@leitrimobserver.ie



