Discovery of body in 'unexplained circumstances' in Sligo

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances on evening Monday 11th April 2022 in the Cartron area of Sligo.
At approximately 8.30pm, Gardaí were alerted to the discovery of the body of a man, aged in his late 30s, in a house. The body remains at the scene.
The scene is currently preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a technical examination. The services of the Office of the State Pathologist have been requested.
The results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the Garda investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
