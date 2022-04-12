Leitrim deaths - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The following deaths have been reported in the wider Leitrim:

Bernadette Shannon (née McGovern), Clonosey, Belturbet, Cavan



Bernadette Shannon, ( nee Mc Govern ), Clonosey, Belturbet, Co Cavan. Monday April 11th 2022, peacefully in the loving care of her family and the staff at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Jim Shannon and devoted mother of Stephen ( Elizabeth ), Seamus ( Ailish ), Bernadette ( Mark ), Liam ( Pauline ), Francis, Camilla (Evan ) and Jo-Ann ( Felix ) . Bernadette will be very sadly missed by her loving family, her adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Vera O' Connor, Lisnaskea, nephews, nieces, all her relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at her home in Clonosey, ( H14 KX62) on Tuesday evening from 4pm until 8pm. As Covid-19 is still very much with us, we would ask everyone to take precaution, no handshakes and wear a mask where possible please. Removal from the house on Wednesday morning at 11.30 to St. Patrick's Church, Drumalee arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial following Mass in the adjoining cemetery in the family plot. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated to Palliative care, Cavan, c/o Mc Mahon Funeral Directors, Cavan or any family member.

Teresa Harkin, Killavoggy, Dromahair, Leitrim



Harkin - Killavoggy, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim, April 11th, 2022, peacefully at St. Phelim’s Nursing Home, Dromahair, Teresa, predeceased by her husband Josie, also her brothers Jimmy and Mattie. Sadly missed by her sisters Mary (Mc Daniel) and Bedelia (Clancy), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Marie Dolan and Lily Dolan (Newtownmanor), relatives and friends R.I.P. Reposing at Fowley’s Funeral Home, Dromahair on Tuesday 12th April from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday to St. Michael’s Church, Killavoggy for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the parish of Killenummery and Killery Facebook page. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit, Sligo University Hospital.

Bridget McPartlin (née McMorrow), Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



Bridget McPartlin (nee McMorrow), Glenboy, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit. Predeceased by her husband Jim, deeply regretted by her daughters Mary and Margaret, sons in law Noel and Frank, grandchildren Ciaran (Pippa), Paul and Donal, sister Peggy, sister-in-law Eilish, niece, nephews, relatives and friends. Removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton on Wednesday morning to arrive for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/manorhmilton . Please adhere to mask wearing and refrain from handshaking. House private please.

May they all Rest in Peace