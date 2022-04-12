Easter treat: ‘Short Stories Long Tails’ performance of favourite children’s stories

‘Short Stories Long Tails’ is a storytelling event which performs celebrated children's stories. For young and old, the event takes place in Connolly Barracks, Longford Town at 3pm on Saturday 23 April and Sunday 24 April.

Preparations for this event started earlier this year when families from across County Longford were asked to share their favourite childhood stories. These tales are weaved together into this entertaining piece of children’s theatre. Many fascinating characters will be brought to life in front of audiences by a group of very talented actors. There will also be plenty of surprises in store within these beautifully told stories.

This event is part of Longford County Council’s Faoin Spéir programme, in partnership with Backstage Theatre Longford. It is funded through the Arts Council of Ireland.

The event marks the return of director Andy Crook after last year’s outdoor theatre performances of The Fabulously True and Timeless Tales of Sergeant Virgil. Talking about this new project Andy said, “digging into tales from around the world by people who have made Longford their home, putting it all together and bringing these stories to life had been enjoyable and rewarding. Many thanks to stage manager Maggi McKenna and producer Shane Crossan. We can’t wait to see the enjoyment on audiences’ faces.”

Individual tickets are €5-€7 and family tickets are €20. Capacity is limited. Book early to avoid disappointment. Event will be performed under tent cover, however, attendees are asked to dress for cooler temperatures. Tickets available from Backstage Theatre in Longford by calling 043 334 7888 or visiting www.backstage.ie