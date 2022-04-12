Breaking News: Gardai commence murder investigation in Sligo

Gardaí in Sligo, investigating the discovery of a body in unexplained circumstances yesterday evening Monday, 11th April 2022, have commenced a murder investigation.

Locally the deceased has been named as Aidan Moffitt, a business man and former Fine Gael party secretary for Sligo /Leitrim.

Gardaí were called to a house at Cartron Heights, Sligo at approximately 8.30pm where the body of the deceased had been discovered. The male had received significant physical injuries.

The scene remains preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau continue to conduct technical and forensic examinations at the house.

This afternoon the man’s body has been removed from the house and taken to University Hospital Sligo where a post mortem will take place, conducted by Sally Anne Collis, State Pathologist.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for any person with any information on this murder to make contact.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for any person who was in Cartron Heights or the general Cartron area on the afternoon of Monday, 11th April 2022 up to 8.30pm and who saw anything which drew their attention, to contact investigating Gardaí.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Gardaí are actively investigating as to whether there is any hate related motive to this murder.

Gardaí are also actively investigating whether the deceased met his attacker online.

An Garda Síochána would like to provide the following advice to the public in general when speaking with or intending to meet up with persons they have met online:

- Get a face picture from the person you intend to meet. Be very cautious of a person who doesn't share a recent face picture with you, particularly after you have shared yours.

- If they don't want to share a face picture, consider asking them to go on a live video call (many apps have this option built in so you don't have to share your mobile number).

- Ask for their social media handles. Do you have friends in common on Instagram or Facebook? Be wary of new accounts with low follower count and few posts.

- Let friends know where you're going - send a text to a trusted friend or in a group chat, include your live location so you can be found if you need help.

- Meet in a public place first. Take a few minutes to chat and feel confident you want to proceed before going somewhere private.

- Think before accepting food or drink. Unless you've seen them prepare it - it's best not to accept to avoid being spiked.

If an emergency unfolds, call 999. If something happens - report it!