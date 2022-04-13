Man arrested after body discovered in Sligo apartment

Gardai have arrested a male in his early 20s in Sligo Town on suspicion of murder.
Yesterday evening, 12th April 2022, at approximately 10:30pm Gardaí in Sligo were called to an apartment at Connaughton Road, Sligo, where the body of a male in his late 50s had been discovered. The male had received significant physical injuries.
This scene remains preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct technical and forensic examinations at the apartment.
The man’s body remains at the scene at this time and a post mortem will be carried out later today which will assist in the course of the criminal investigation.
At approximately 1:45am, 13th April 2022, following intense local Garda activity and enquiries, Gardaí in Sligo assisted by the Armed Support Unit arrested a male in his early 20s in Sligo Town on suspicion of murder.
This male is currently detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Sligo Garda Station.
Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to make contact.
Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
